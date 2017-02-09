Thursday calendar

TODAY
50 North, 339 E. Melrose Ave.; fitness center open, 5 a.m.-8 p.m.; billiards, 8 a.m.-9 p.m.; EnhanceFitness, 8:30-9:20 a.m.; SilverSneakers yoga, 9:30-10:15 and 10:30-11:15 a.m.; book club: “Winter Garden,” 10 a.m.; gentle aquatics class, 10-11 a.m., Birchaven; walking/jogging at University of Findlay Koehler Center, 10-11 a.m.; lunch, Swiss chicken, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; SilverSneakers Splash, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Birchaven; senior cinema: “Me Before You,” 1 p.m.; S2O: Seniors Singing Out, 1:30-2:30 p.m.; New to Medicare, 1:30-3 p.m.; cardio mix class, 5:30-6:15 p.m.; advanced line dancing, 6 p.m.; bootcamp 45, 6:30-7:15 p.m.; Circle of Friends, 7-9 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous, closed discussion, 6:30 a.m., Pioneer Club; closed discussion, noon, Pioneer Club; Grapevine open discussion, 12:30 p.m., Dry Haven, Fostoria; open book, 5:30 p.m., St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church annex, 214 W. Sandusky St.; open discussion, 7 p.m., 111 Grove St., Bluffton; open lead, 8 p.m., Howard United Methodist Church.
Focus on Friends, 509 W. Trenton Ave.; Food for the Soul with St. Catherine’s, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; What is Addiction?, 1-2 p.m.; fair housing presentation, 2 p.m.
Open Arms, women’s and children support group, 6 p.m., call 419-422-4766 for more details.
Compassionate Friends of Hancock County, meeting open to anyone who has lost a child, grandchild or sibling — please bring a picture to share, 7-8:30 p.m., St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 218 E. Sandusky St.
To submit a Calendar notice, call 419-427-8444 and leave a message or send an email to Send an E-mail to family. Messages must be received by noon the day before the event, and by noon on Friday for a weekend or Monday event.

