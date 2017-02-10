Center screens civil rights program, hosts banquet

In honor of Black History Month, the Black Heritage Library & Multicultural Center has announced two upcoming activities:

• “PBS Black America Since MLK: Still I Rise “” Part 1″ will be screened at 1 p.m. Saturday at the center, 817 Harmon St. The production examines the last five decades of African-American history, including the major civil rights victories and persistent challenges, through the eyes of historian Henry Louis Gates Jr. The screening is free but donations will be accepted.

• The 35th Anniversary Celebration Banquet & Fundraising Benefit, featuring Director of the Ohio Department of Commerce Jacqueline T. Williams, will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Winebrenner Theological Seminary, 950 N. Main St. Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased by calling 419-423-4954 or 567-525-1233.

