Just click to fill your cart

By BRENNA GRITEMAN

FAMILY EDITOR

Ben Williams moves through the aisles of Kroger, filling orders placed by customers from the comfort of their couches — or their desks while the boss wasn’t looking.

On this particular day, the requested items range from Finish dishwasher tablets to King’s Hawaiian rolls, five pears (packaged separately so they don’t get smashed, please), a gallon of distilled water and a package of raw cashews, among others.

Williams and his trainee, Carrissa Clinger of Arlington, push their trolley through the store, filling six ClickList orders at once and scanning each item as it is bagged inside individual totes. The employees shop by department, fulfilling, for instance, each of the six customers’ online orders for dry goods at a time, before moving on to, say, the produce department. Bagging up 10 Honeycrisp apples, Williams inspects each piece of fruit the way the choosiest shopper would. “We’re going by what we think is the best quality,” he says.

The Tiffin Avenue Kroger store unveiled the ClickList program in October, allowing customers the convenience of ordering from about 70,000 grocery store items from any desktop computer or mobile device. The service is available seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., with orders placed by 3 p.m. eligible for same-day pickup.

Shoppers simply choose the items they’d like, choose a time to pick them up, and an attendant loads their completed order into their vehicle. Payment (credit or debit cards only) is taken at the time of pickup.

Jennifer Jarrell, media relations liaison with the Kroger Co.’s Columbus Division, likens the service to, essentially, a personal shopper.

She says anyone with a Kroger card likely already has an account that just needs to be activated. Customers may shop by department or product type and, once they’ve placed an order, the system keeps track of an individual’s favorites and frequent purchases while also suggesting related items.

“There’s a definite time-saving element because your (past) orders are right there,” Jarrell says, adding this is especially helpful to customers who regularly purchase the same items.

A list of current sale items is presented once logged in, and ClickList also offers coupons unique to its users. In some cases, free items are offered.

To operate the ClickList program, the store employs a new, specially trained department made up of order selectors and customer attendants. All employees are cross-trained in each specialty.

Tyler Hagerty is supervisor of the ClickList department and says the service has grown in popularity since its inception last fall. On average, the department sees about 50 to 60 ClickList orders per week. The busiest days for the department are weekends and Mondays, he says.

Hagerty says every morning, ClickList staff check the computer for orders, print the labels, fill the trolley with six bins and take off through the store.

Williams, of Findlay, has worked at Kroger for 13 years in nearly every department, making him a perfect fit for the ClickList department.

“I’ve worked here so long, I literally know where everything is,” he says as he pushes the trolley through the store.

Williams adds he likes the variety offered by the personal shopping experience: “It’s always different.” And, he points out, “Taking stuff off the shelf is better than putting stuff on.”

When placing their order, customers can specify if they’d like the staff to substitute any out-of-stock items for a similar product, such as replacing Sprite with Sierra Mist. Staff will inform the customer of the swap at the time of pickup to assure their approval, then will adjust the price of the replaced product to that of the customer’s first-choice item.

Customers are also encouraged to utilize the “special comments” option, allowing them to specify their preference for anything from green bananas, soft avocados or very thinly sliced deli turkey. Such specific requests are welcome by the ClickList staff and help ensure customers receive just what they’re looking for, Jarrell says.

“You can’t go overboard with details. It’s very helpful,” she says.

The Tiffin Avenue location is one of just a handful in Kroger’s Columbus Division offering the ClickList option. Jarrell says participating stores are chosen based on space, noting the Findlay store underwent a remodel last fall. The ClickList department requires a space large enough to accommodate multiple trolley carts, a freezer and refrigerator to hold temperature-controlled items until they can be picked up, a computer station and a door leading to the designated parking area for customer pickup.

Each customer’s first three ClickList orders are free. After that, a $4.95 fee is applied to each order. Jarrell says customers can request as many or as few items per order, but most customers use the service to order an entire week’s worth of groceries at a time.

“Most of the people I know who use ClickList use it every week,” she says.

Very few items are unavailable from the online service, including prescriptions, tobacco products, gift cards, prepared hot foods and some seasonal items.

Jarrell notes the ClickList department is aiming to employ about 30 individuals and is currently hiring.

Place your order

To learn more about how ClickList works, I did some online grocery shopping from my desk.

I tried to choose some of the most outlandish items I could think of (Spam, rainbow mini-marshmallows and rubber cement, anyone?) while also searching topics that would bring up many items, such as “Valentine’s Day.” That search found 269 festive products — everything from conversation hearts to 12 pink roses, heart-print paper plates, “Trolls” Valentine’s Day cards, a fleece throw blanket covered in X’s and O’s and more chocolate than one girl can handle.

Here’s how simple it is:

• Go to www.kroger.com and choose the “ClickList” link. Sign in or create an account

• A list of sale items will come up. You can either scroll through these for inspiration or choose “Shop Now.”

• Now you can shop either by department or by typing a specific item into the search bar. This is also where the “My Recent Purchases” tab shows up for returning customers.

• When you find an item you’d like, you can choose the quantity and add it to your cart. From the cart you can choose whether to allow substitutions and add special instructions, such as “package separately” or “green bananas,” to any and all items.

• When you’re done shopping, click “Proceed to Checkout.” Here you can choose your pickup date and time.

Then sit back and relax, or run any of your other errands, while a specially trained ClickList order selector does your shopping for you.

Griteman: 419-427-8477

Send an E-mail to brennagriteman

On Twitter: @BrennaGriteman

Comments

comments