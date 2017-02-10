Library, nature preserve present winter star walk

PANDORA — The Bluffton Public Library will host a star walk from 6:30-8 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Quarry Farm Nature Preserve, 14321 Road 7L, Pandora.

Those attending should park along the road and meet at the shelter house. Dress for the weather, including good walking boots or shoes, and bring a flashlight. The guided walk will take visitors to the preserve area to look at the stars.

No infant strollers are permitted. All children must be accompanied by a responsible parent or guardian. Registration is required by Feb. 17 by calling the library at 419-358-5016 or stopping by the front desk. The library is located at 145 S. Main St., Bluffton.

