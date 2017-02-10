Library, nature preserve present winter star walk

Posted On Fri. Feb 10th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

PANDORA — The Bluffton Public Library will host a star walk from 6:30-8 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Quarry Farm Nature Preserve, 14321 Road 7L, Pandora.
Those attending should park along the road and meet at the shelter house. Dress for the weather, including good walking boots or shoes, and bring a flashlight. The guided walk will take visitors to the preserve area to look at the stars.
No infant strollers are permitted. All children must be accompanied by a responsible parent or guardian. Registration is required by Feb. 17 by calling the library at 419-358-5016 or stopping by the front desk. The library is located at 145 S. Main St., Bluffton.

Comments

comments

About the Author
Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!

Upcoming Events

Feb
10
Fri
all-day Run For Your Wife @ Fort Findlay Playhouse
Run For Your Wife @ Fort Findlay Playhouse
Feb 10 all-day
Fort Findlay Playhouse will present Ray Cooney’s British farce “Run For Your Wife” the weekends of Feb. 9-12 and Feb. 16-18. Showtimes are 8 p.m. with a 5 p.m. Sunday matinee. Tickets are $12 each and are available at the Fort Findlay Playhouse at the corner of West Sandusky and West streets from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Reservations may also be made by phone at 567-525-3636 or online at fortfindlayplayhouse.org. Unreserved tickets are also available at the door the day of the show, a half-hour before curtain time. The play follows a London cabbie with a secret. Thanks to an irregular work schedule, John Smith (Pete Rose) has been able to maintain a life with two wives. He has a loving wife named Mary (Kristen Wilson) in a flat in Wimbledon, and he has another loving wife named Barbara (Kedryn Roether) who lives in a different flat only four minutes away. His careful plan of spending time with each of them is interrupted by a mugging, when he ends up in the hospital with two nosy detectives (Andrew Conway and Mark Simons) trying to figure out what is going on. Meanwhile, John’s friends and neighbors Stanley Gardner (Kent McClary) and Bobby Franklyn (Dennis Clark) try to help with his deception by adding to the high jinks. Trying to get the story straight is a newspaper reporter (Jonathan Cohen), who rounds out the cast. Jim Toth directs the cast with Barb Pace as producer. The show is produced in association with Samuel French.
8:30 am Cover Crops Workshop @ Plaza Inn Restaurant
Cover Crops Workshop @ Plaza Inn Restaurant
Feb 10 @ 8:30 am – 3:30 pm
Cover crops, their benefits and which ones are right for a particular farmer’s needs, will be discussed from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at Plaza Inn Restaurant, Mount Victory. The workshop costs $25 and will include lunch, snacks and reference materials. Registration must be made by Feb. 3 through Hardin County Extension office at 419-674-2297. The workshop will review key cover crop information taught last year and build on that by offering advanced cover crop information and timely topics. Instructors will be Jim Hoorman, of the U.S. Agriculture Department’s Natural Resources Conservation Service; Alan Sundermeier of Ohio State University Extension — Wood County; Mark Badertscher, OSU Extension — Hardin County; and Wayne Dellinger, OSU Extension — Union County. More information is available at http://hardin.osu.edu/
8:00 pm Open Mic Night @ Coffee Amici
Open Mic Night @ Coffee Amici
Feb 10 @ 8:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Friday nights at Coffee Amici are Open Mic Nights! Head over to hear local talent and get up and show off your own talent!
Feb
11
Sat
all-day Run For Your Wife @ Fort Findlay Playhouse
Run For Your Wife @ Fort Findlay Playhouse
Feb 11 all-day
Fort Findlay Playhouse will present Ray Cooney’s British farce “Run For Your Wife” the weekends of Feb. 9-12 and Feb. 16-18. Showtimes are 8 p.m. with a 5 p.m. Sunday matinee. Tickets are $12 each and are available at the Fort Findlay Playhouse at the corner of West Sandusky and West streets from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Reservations may also be made by phone at 567-525-3636 or online at fortfindlayplayhouse.org. Unreserved tickets are also available at the door the day of the show, a half-hour before curtain time. The play follows a London cabbie with a secret. Thanks to an irregular work schedule, John Smith (Pete Rose) has been able to maintain a life with two wives. He has a loving wife named Mary (Kristen Wilson) in a flat in Wimbledon, and he has another loving wife named Barbara (Kedryn Roether) who lives in a different flat only four minutes away. His careful plan of spending time with each of them is interrupted by a mugging, when he ends up in the hospital with two nosy detectives (Andrew Conway and Mark Simons) trying to figure out what is going on. Meanwhile, John’s friends and neighbors Stanley Gardner (Kent McClary) and Bobby Franklyn (Dennis Clark) try to help with his deception by adding to the high jinks. Trying to get the story straight is a newspaper reporter (Jonathan Cohen), who rounds out the cast. Jim Toth directs the cast with Barb Pace as producer. The show is produced in association with Samuel French.
8:30 am Beginning Beekeeping Workshop @ Ohio State University at Lima, Life and Physical Sciences Building, room 100
Beginning Beekeeping Workshop @ Ohio State University at Lima, Life and Physical Sciences Building, room 100
Feb 11 @ 8:30 am – 4:00 pm
The Northwest Ohio Beekeeping Association will hold a beginning beekeeping workshop from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Ohio State University at Lima, Life and Physical Sciences Building, room 100. The workshop is designed for people who would like to get started in beekeeping or those who have had previous beekeeping experience and want to get back into the practice. Topics covered will include basic honeybee biology, races of bees, how to start a hive, equipment and keeping bees in a residential setting. The cost is $30 and includes membership in the beekeeping association and a book. To register, call Dwight Wilson at 419-722-1953, Jamie Walters at 419-438-7335 or Tim Arheit at 419-371-1742, or email Arheit at tarheit@honeyrunapiaries.com.
10:00 am Valentine’s Day Children’s Workshop @ Fostoria Community Arts Council
Valentine’s Day Children’s Workshop @ Fostoria Community Arts Council
Feb 11 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
The Fostoria Community Arts Council will hold a free Valentine’s Day children’s workshop from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 11 at the arts council offices, 125 S. Main St. Cheryl Graves will lead the workshop for children in first through fifth grades. A variety of Valentine’s Day items to make will be available. For more information or to make reservations, call Graves at 419-435-7474.
10:30 am Putnam County Library Crochet/Kn... @ Putnam County District Library -- Ottawa Branch
Putnam County Library Crochet/Kn... @ Putnam County District Library -- Ottawa Branch
Feb 11 @ 10:30 am – 12:30 pm
A crochet and knitting class will be held from 10:30-12:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Putnam County District Library, Ottawa. Participants should bring a crochet hook size H, I or J; one color skein of yarn; and size 8 or 9 needles for knitting — circular are best. Donations of yarn are also being accepted.
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company