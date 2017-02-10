REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

On the Road to Emmaus

Posted On Fri. Feb 10th, 2017
Rachel Walter (clockwise from left), Phyllis Kinn, Lisa Fish and Tricia Repport pray at the altar during the Greater Findlay Emmaus Community’s 100th women’s walk Friday at St. Marks United Methodist Church. The church has hosted all area men’s and women’s Emmaus walks since 1988. The event began Thursday evening and runs through Sunday with the objective of inspiring and challenging local Christians for action in their homes, churches, communities and places of work. Emmaus is inspired by Luke 23:15 when Jesus appeared to two men walking to Emmaus after His crucifixion. As they spent time with Jesus, their eyes were opened and they drew near to Him. Upcoming walks are scheduled for: March 16-19, men’s walk #76; June 8-11, women’s walk #101; Oct. 12-15, women’s walk #102; and Nov. 2-5, men’s walk #77. The Emmaus community meets at 7 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month in the sanctuary of St. Marks, 800 S. Main St. Visit www.findlayemmaus.org for more information. (Randy Roberts photo)

