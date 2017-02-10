Pacesetter Soccer Club schedules spring tryouts

The Pacesetter Soccer Club South is holding tryouts for the spring season next week.

Tryouts for boys and girls will be held at Flashover Indoor Sports, 11600 County Road 99, the following dates and times: 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, birth years 2005-06; 6-7 p.m. Feb. 16, birth years 2007-08; and 7-8 p.m. Feb. 16, birth years 2002-04. All athletes trying out must register at www.PacesetterSouth.com under the “Spring Tryouts” tab.

Players should arrive 30 minutes prior to their tryout time and check in to verify their registration is correct. Bring a ball, water and cleats, and wear shin guards.

