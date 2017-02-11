Church and Religious Events

Mount Blanchard UM

MOUNT BLANCHARD — The Mount Blanchard United Methodist Church Missions Committee will host a luncheon after the 10:30 a.m. worship service Sunday. The menu will include beef and noodles, chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, salad, roll, assorted desserts and drinks. A freewill offering will be accepted but not expected.

St. Paul’s UM

St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 218 E. Sandusky St., will host a Life Tree Cafe discussion at 7 p.m. Thursday. This week’s topic is “Crop Circles: They Are Not What You Think.” Life Tree Cafe meets weekly to address tough questions in life. The public is invited to attend. Visit www.stpaulsfindlay.org, www.lifetreecafe.com or facebook.com/lifetreecafefindlay for more information.

Trinity UM

BLOOMDALE — Trinity United Methodist Church, 100 Mulberry St., Bloomdale, will host a Kids’ Heart Party for ages 6-12 in the church basement from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday. The party will include singing, listening to stories, crafts, treats and games. If school is canceled that day, the party will also be canceled. For more information, contact Jane at 419-299-3690.

Zion UM

The February Sermon Series at Zion United Methodist Church continues Sunday with “Keep Climbing: Climbing the Mountains of Life.” Worship begins at 10:45 a.m., and the church is located at 9009 Ohio 12 West.

