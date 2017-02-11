City volunteer aids in La. tornado relief effort

A local Red Cross disaster relief volunteer has joined the effort to help those affected by tornadoes that struck southeast Louisiana on Tuesday.

Karl Gingrich of Findlay will be serving as a Red Cross staff services supervisor, overseeing the deployment of Red Cross workers responding to the disaster. He left Friday morning for a two-week deployment to the Red Cross operational headquarters in New Orleans.

A series of tornadoes ripped through seven Louisiana parishes Tuesday, damaging thousands of homes and injuring more than 20 people.Text the word TORNADO to 90999 to make a $10 donation to the Red Cross.

