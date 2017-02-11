Luchini fund supports performing arts award

Posted On Sat. Feb 11th, 2017
The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation has announced the establishment of the John and Tamara Luchini Fund for the Performing Arts.
An amateur thespian and life-long musician, John Luchini was an avid supporter of the performing arts, including theater, musicals and opera. He was involved with musicals at the University of Findlay and Fort Findlay Playhouse, and he and Tamara have supported the playhouse and numerous other arts organizations since. While his children were students at St. Wendelin Catholic School, Fostoria, he assisted the drama program building sets, working with lights and sound and even performing with the orchestra.
Upon his death, the school created the John Luchini Drama Award in his memory. The award honors two St. Wendelin seniors who have made significant contributions to the drama program.
The John and Tamara Luchini Fund for the Performing Arts at The Community Foundation will continue to support the annual award for generations to come. For more information about The Community Foundation and its funds, visit www.community-foundation.com or call 419-425-1100.

