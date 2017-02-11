Scholarship available to promote nursing careers

BLUFFTON — Mennonite Home Communities of Ohio, Bluffton, is accepting applications for the Barbara Fleming Memorial Nursing Scholarship.

The scholarship offers a minimum award of $500 and is meant to promote the career of nursing. It may be used toward a degree as a licensed practical nurse, a registered nurse or a bachelor of science in nursing.

Barbara Fleming, in whose honor the scholarship is made possible, was a resident of Mennonite Memorial Home from 1997-2000. She was trained as a nurse and, throughout her life, exhibited the caring nature that characterizes the profession of nursing.

Applications are available by contacting: Mennonite Home Communities of Ohio, 410 W. Elm St., Bluffton, OH 45817. Contact Daren Lee at 419-358-7654 for more information.

