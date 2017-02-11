Sign-up underway for community garden plots

The Community Gardens of Hancock County is gearing up for its seventh year.

The gardens are located at the Family Center, 1800 N. Blanchard St., with more than 60 plots available, sectioned into 10-by-20-foot and 10-by-40-foot areas.

Anyone can apply for a plot, but low- to moderate-income families or those on assistance will be given preference. Agencies, organizations, churches or youth groups that want to grow a plot and donate a portion of the produce to those serving food to insecure families may apply as well.

Applications will be accepted through Feb. 28. They are available at http://liveunitedhancockcounty.org/community-gardens, at the Family Center or at the United Way of Hancock County Office, 245 Stanford Parkway.

Comments

comments