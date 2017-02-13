Children’s agency elects president

Posted On Mon. Feb 13th, 2017
Pam Lather was elected president of the Center for Safe and Healthy Children during the agency’s annual meeting in January.
Other officers include: Ron Pfeiffer, vice president; Kathy Abbott, secretary; and Katie Greene, treasurer.
New board members are Suzi Healy, Mark Kirkand and Patti Jones. Continuing board members are Gween Kuenzli, Jill Stonebraker, Peg Schroeder, Precia Stuby, Jane Davis, Robert Ring, David Emsweller and Dick Strahm. Judges Alan Davis and Kristen Johnson sit as ex officio members.
Ryan Fausnaugh took over as the new executive director of the center in November 2016.
The center will hold its annual purse bingo March 11 at Alexandria’s. For ticket information, call 419-425-1475.
The family-friendly advocacy center provides a place where abused children can be interviewed about their abuse in a safe, comfortable environment. The center strives to minimize further trauma to children who have suffered abuse by providing a multidisciplinary response of prevention, intervention and advocacy. Medical exams and in-house initial assessments are provided by a trauma-informed therapist.

