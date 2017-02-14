Previous Story
Americana-folk duo will perform at Bluffton hall
Posted On Tue. Feb 14th, 2017
Comment: 0
BLUFFTON — The Bluffton Town Hall Concert Series presents The Rough & Tumble at 7 p.m. Saturday on the third floor of Bluffton Town Hall, 154 N. Main St.
The Americana-folk duo is a compact team of close harmonies, versatile instrumentation and deliberate songwriting, all presented with a nudge of the elbow and a tongue in the cheek. Admission is free, while a donation will be taken to support the musicians.
The Rough & Tumble will also be performing during Sunday brunch at the Mustard Seed Cafe in Bluffton.