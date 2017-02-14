Barbershop quartet plays Cupid

IRP office manager Kari Cupp receives a rose from Mike Hachtel after he and Kerry Conrad, Jim Weith and Tom Pendleton serenaded her with a Valentine’s Day song in her office. Quartets from the “Voices of Harmony” chorus, part of the Northwest Ohio Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society, delivered singing Valentines throughout the region Tuesday. (Randy Roberts photo)

By KEVIN BEAN
STAFF WRITER
Four well-dressed men hopped out of the van parked behind the Findlay Bureau of Motor Vehicles and made their way across an empty parking lot to the door of the International Registration Plan (IRP) building.

The building was quiet; only three people could be found in the annex. One of them was IRP office manager Kari Cupp, 55, of Arlington.

The quartet, made up of Tom Pendleton, Jim Weith, Mike Hatchtel and Kerry Conrad, made their way through the hallway. They greeted the secretary with a knowing smile, and she let them pass. They were part of The Voices of Harmony and, on Valentine’s Day, were on a mission.

In the days leading up to Valentine’s Day, these men, along with 12 others, took orders for in-person and over-the-phone orders from husbands and wives throughout northwest Ohio and the lower parts of Michigan. The Voices of Harmony is a 40-member organization out of Bowling Green. Each member, ranging in age from 11 to 76, is a “man of good moral character, fully abiding by the Barbershop Harmony Society’s Code of Ethics,” as stated on the group’s website, thevoicesofharmony.org.

“It’s a hobby for all of us,” said Pendleton, chorus manager and one of the group’s tenors. “But as choruses go, we are pretty intense.”

For the past 11 years they’ve been performing in full concerts and formal competitions, or singing the national anthem at area sporting events. Perhaps the most famous, though, is their popular fundraiser for barbershop organizations across the country: singing Valentines. Each in-person recipient gets a rose and a card.

The group delivered 45 of these festive serenades Tuesday. One such delivery was called in by Arlington resident Brian Cupp, 58, for his wife, Kari, at IRP.

“They had an ad in the paper,” Brian said, referring to The Courier. “I am always looking for something a little different of the norm.”

He is a member of the Millstream Singers, a men’s chorus in Findlay.

“When I see another group, it gets my attention,” he said.

Kari is a fan of barbershop, as well.

“I think she will be pretty excited about it,” Brian said ahead of Tuesday morning’s visit. “I mentioned the week before to her, ‘You are going to be tickled for Valentine’s Day.'”

Kari, sitting in her quiet office Tuesday, was just that.

At 9 a.m. sharp, tux-clad and smiling, the quartet walked through the door, along with other office spectators, singing the 1926 classic, “Heart of my Heart.” Turning four voices into six, a common staple of barbershop music created by meshing chords, they crooned: “Heart of my heart, I love you. Life would be naught without you.”

As the last harmony faded from the room, what sounded like six voices turned back to four, and Kari was left with a stunned silence. Then, after a masterfully delivered surprise and a wish for a happy Valentine’s Day, the quartet took their leave for the morning’s next delivery.

“I love a cappella groups, so this is big,” Kari said with a big smile after the visit. “They are very entertaining, and worth the surprise.”

“After almost 33 years, he can still surprise me,” she said of her husband.

