The Putnam County District Library in Ottawa and the Leipsic Edwards-Gamper Memorial location will both host bilingual storytimes this month.

Storytime in Leipsic will be held at 10 a.m. Feb. 23, while the session in Ottawa is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 28. Children’s books will be read in Spanish and in English. There will also be snacks and crafts.

