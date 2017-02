First Presbyterian Church Nursery School will begin enrollment for the 2017-18 school year on Feb. 21.

An informational meeting and open house will be held at 7 p.m. in the fellowship hall of the church, 2330 S. Main St., for the parents of children ages 3-5 who want to enroll their child at the school.

For more information, go to www.findlayfpc.org/nurseryschool.

