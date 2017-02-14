Tell kids how ‘incredible’ they are

Camp Fire will mark its 20th annual Absolutely Incredible Kid Day on March 16.

In the past two decades, millions of kids across the country, including thousands in Hancock County, have received letters of love and encouragement from caring adults in their lives in celebration of the annual youth recognition campaign. This year, Camp Fire Northwest Ohio is taking it one step further.

The organization is encouraging adults to send letters to all the children they know — sons, daughters, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, neighbors, etc. — on March 16. On social media, tag your posts with #AIKD.

“Obviously by making this challenge, we will be increasing the number of kids who receive letters,” said Michelle Huff, Camp Fire Northwest Ohio CEO. “But beyond that challenge are more and more children who will feel highly regarded and admired. Through words of encouragement, we energize the child’s drive for success in the future.”

Camp Fire’s Absolutely Incredible Kid Day letter-writing campaign has been deemed an overwhelming success by child care experts, educators, celebrities, leaders, parents and kids everywhere.

Camp Fire Northwest Ohio will celebrate Absolutely Incredible Kid Day locally by honoring the memory of Jeri Bjorling and her passion for the campaign. Bjorling was instrumental in bringing the event to Findlay and wrote a letter to her son, Ben, every year through to college.

The local campaign has kicked off with letter-writing kits moving throughout several businesses including Rolling Thunder, Awakening Minds Art, The Courier, Marathon and more. Camp Fire Northwest Ohio has established a goal of mailing 5,000 letters to community youth.

The grand finale will be held from 4-7 p.m. March 16 at Rolling Thunder, where several local school principals will meet in a skate-off. The free event is open to the public.

Individuals and businesses wishing to get involved may contact the Camp Fire Office at 419-422-4515.

