Tuesday Calendar

50 North, 339 E. Melrose Ave.; fitness center open, 5 a.m.-8 p.m.; billiards, 8 a.m.-9 p.m.; EnhanceFitness, 8:30-9:20 a.m.; SilverSneakers yoga, 9:30-10:15 a.m. and 10:30-11:15 a.m.; gentle aquatics class, 10-11 a.m., Birchaven; walking/jogging, 10-11 a.m., University of Findlay Koehler Center; lunch, roast beef, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; SilverSneakers Splash, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Birchaven; bridge, 12:30-4 p.m. and 5:30-9 p.m.; euchre/pinochle, 12:30-4 p.m.; 50 North Hikers, Emory Adams Park (meet near playground), 1 p.m., registration required; Second Stage/Readers Theater, 1:30-2:30 p.m.; cardio mix class, 5:30-6:15 p.m.; line dance lessons, 6-7 p.m.; dance, 7-9 p.m., with Randy and Diana Quate, $2 for dance and line dance lessons.

Focus on Friends, Diva Day, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; Valentine’s Day bingo fundraiser, 1-3 p.m.; 509 W. Trenton Ave.

Alcoholics Anonymous, closed discussion, 6:30 a.m., Pioneer Club; closed discussion, noon, Pioneer Club; 12×12 open discussion, noon, Dry Haven, Fostoria; closed discussion, 5:30 p.m., St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church annex, 214 W. Sandusky St.; women’s open discussion, 7 p.m., Dry Haven; closed discussion, 7:30 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, Carey; closed discussion, 8 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church; open discussion/Big Book split, 8 p.m., Holy Family Catholic Church, North Baltimore.

Mighty Men of Valor, meeting, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Harvest Time International, 237 George St., call 419-306-3532 for more information.

Celebrate Recovery, pizza and fellowship, 6 p.m., lesson and sharing, 7 p.m., New Life Assembly of God, 3120 Norcrest St.

Family Al-Anon, meeting, 7:30 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 128 W. Hardin St.

