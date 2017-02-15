Carey art studio will host annual auction Saturday

CAREY — Art Connections Studio and Gallery of Carey will hold its second annual Art Auction on Saturday at Moreno’s Casual Dining, 100 W. Findlay St.

This black-tie, invitation-only affair, will showcase the talent and creativity of local artists with disabilities. The studio has been open since 2011 and is financially responsible for operating its Carey downtown storefront.

A social hour will begin at 6:30 p.m. with two complimentary drinks and hors d’oeuvres for the attendees. The Upper Chamber, a local group comprised of three classical musicians, will provide background music.

