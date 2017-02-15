‘Cupcake for a Cause’ aids teen on transplant list

The Baker’s Cafe is presenting “Cupcake for a Cause” through Saturday.

One dollar of every featured cupcake will be donated to Children’s Organ Transplant Association in honor of Chris Burrier, a Findlay youth on the transplant list. The featured flavor, chosen by Chris, is peanut butter and chocolate.

The Baker’s Café is located at 105 E. Sandusky St. Call in any order larger than three at a time in advance at 419-422-7133.

Comments

comments