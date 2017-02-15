Registration opens for Master Gardener training

LIMA — The OSU Extension Master Gardener Volunteers of Allen, Hardin and Hancock County will be offering the Master Gardener Volunteer training program at the OSU-Lima Campus this spring.

This program provides 50 hours of intensive training in horticulture to interested gardeners who then commit to 50 hours of volunteer service in their home county, assisting with Master Gardener volunteer-sponsored programs and activities for residents. Program topics include botany, plant selection, landscaping with annuals and perennials, vegetable gardening, tree selection and identification, fruit tree care, pesticides, soils and plant and insect identification.

The classes will run March 7 through April 25. They will be held from 6-9 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday. Additionally, a full-day seminar will be held March 18 as part of the curriculum.

The fee for the course is $150 per person, which covers the cost of an extensive resource book and other materials. All Master Gardener volunteers will be required to have a background check.

More information is available at allen.osu.edu; hardin.osu.edu; or hancock.osu.edu websites. The registration deadline is Feb. 20.

