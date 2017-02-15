Wednesday calendar

TODAY

50 North, 339 E. Melrose Ave.; fitness center open, 5 a.m.-8 p.m.; billiards, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; SilverSneakers Splash, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Birchaven; basic step mix, 8:30-9:15 a.m.; conversation and needlecraft, 9-11 a.m.; SilverSneakers classic, 9:30-10:20 a.m.; water exercise class, 10-11 a.m., Birchaven; Hancock Historical Museum series: “Immigration,” 10:30 p.m.; SilverSneakers yoga, 10:30-11:15 a.m.; lunch, baked ham, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; Delay the Disease/Parkinson’s Class, 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.; ; SilverSneakers circuit/cardio fit, 1:30-2:30 p.m.; Millstream Band practice, 1:30-2:30 p.m.; basic cycling mix, 5:30-6:15 p.m.; art class: glassware/ceramic painting, 6 p.m., fee and registration required; DanceFit, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous, closed discussion, 6:30 a.m., Pioneer Club; book study, 10 a.m., Seventh-Day Adventist Church; closed discussion, noon, Pioneer Club; closed discussion, 5:30 p.m., St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church annex, 214 W. Sandusky St.; open discussion, 7 p.m., St. Wendelin Catholic Church, Fostoria; closed discussion, 7 p.m., Catalyst Community Church; open discussion, 7 p.m., Dry Haven, Fostoria; Keep It Simple group, 7-8 p.m., Pioneer Club.

Flag City Morning Rotary, meeting, 7:30 a.m., 50 North, 339 E. Melrose Ave.

Al-Anon, meeting, 10 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 2330 S. Main St.

Kiwanis Club of Findlay, meeting, 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m., the Dock at St. Marks United Methodist Church, 800 S. Main St.

Focus on Friends, 509 W. Trenton Ave.; peer planning group, noon-1 p.m.; guitar lessons, 1-2 p.m.; movie: “Keeping Up with the Joneses,” 1-3 p.m.

To submit a Calendar notice, call 419-427-8444 and leave a message or send an email to Send an E-mail to family. Messages must be received by noon the day before the event.

Comments

comments