AMVETS auction to raise funds to foster troops’ pets

The AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary will host a fundraiser for CSW Farms Foundation at 5 p.m. Saturday at AMVETS Post 21, 423 Trenton Ave.

The nonprofit organization, based just outside Columbus, is the only one in the country that fosters pets for deployed troops at no charge.

Dinner is $10 per person. The event will feature a wide variety of auction/raffle items available, music and games for kids. More information is at www.cswfarmsfoundation.org.

Comments

comments