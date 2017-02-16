Applications accepted for education field scholarship

The Hancock County Retired Teachers Association is offering $1,000 scholarships to four 2017 graduating seniors who attend high school in Findlay or Hancock County and plan to major in the education field at an accredited college or university.

Applications are available in the guidance counselor’s office in all Findlay City and Hancock County high schools or from the HCRTA scholarship chairperson by calling 419-422-9018. Deadline for submitting applications is March 1.

