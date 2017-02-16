Explore ‘Brilliant Venus’ at ONU Observatory viewing

ADA — The Ohio Northern University Observatory will host “Brilliant Venus” from 8-10 p.m. Friday.

Venus will reach its maximum brilliancy and will outshine nearby Mars and Uranus today. Through the telescope, visitors will be able to discern its crescent phase. Other deep sky objects like the Great Orion Nebula can also be seen without interference by moonlight.

The program is open to the public. Check for cancellations online at http://www2.onu.edu/~j-pinkney/astro/publicevents.html.

