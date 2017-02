Ohio Star Quilters of Findlay will meet at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 26 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1701 Tiffin Ave.

The day begins with the business meeting along with show and tell. Deb Sendelbach will present a program on making a tote bag with a pinwheel.

Anyone interested in quilting is invited to attend. Club information is available by calling Tina Wood at 419-348-4247.

