SPCA presents beer, wine tasting at Gillig Winery

The Humane Society & SPCA of Hancock County will present a beer and wine tasting from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Gillig Winery in Findlay.

Tickets must be purchased at the humane society, and only 100 will be sold. Wine tickets are $20 each and include five 1-ounce pours and light appetizers. Beer tickets are $25 each and include five 2-ounce pours and light appetizers.

For more information, call 419-423-1664.

