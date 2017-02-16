‘The 7 Habits’ chosen as this year’s CommunityREAD

“The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People,” by the late Stephen R. Covey, has been chosen as the featured book for the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library’s 2017 CommunityREAD.

Accompanying YouthREAD titles are “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective Teens” and “The 7 Habits of Happy Kids” by Sean Covey, who will give a public presentation at 7 p.m. March 16 at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts.

This year’s selection is part of a partnership between the library, the Raising the Bar Hancock County, a local workforce coalition, and city and county schools.

“‘The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People’ is one of the bestselling business/self-help books ever published. We welcome the opportunity to utilize CommunityREAD to advance the dialogue regarding life skills, leadership skills and the impact of education on the workforce of tomorrow,” said Jeff Winkle, director of the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library.

Sean Covey is FranklinCovey’s Education Practice leader and is devoted to transforming education around the globe by bringing leadership principles and skills to students, educators, administrators and parents. He is a New York Times-bestselling author and has written several books, including “The 6 Most Important Decisions You’ll Ever Make”, “The 7 Habits of Happy Kids” and “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective Teens”, which has been translated into 20 languages and sold over 4 million copies worldwide.

Copies of the CommunityREAD and YouthREAD books are available at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library and will be provided to area school libraries. Tickets for the March 16 event are available by visiting the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts online at marathoncenterarts.org. All tickets will cost $8 and will feature reserved seating.

CommunityREAD is a month-long community event that encourages reading and promotes the benefits of literacy. Originally created by the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation, the administration of CommunityREAD was assumed by the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library in 2012. Each year, a different book is chosen and read by community members during the month of March. Various events are planned throughout the month at the library and throughout the community.

Visit www.findlaylibrary.org or call the library at 419-422-1712 for more information.

