Thursday calendar

TODAY

50 North, 339 E. Melrose Ave.; fitness center open, 5 a.m.-8 p.m.; billiards, 8 a.m.-9 p.m.; EnhanceFitness, 8:30-9:20 a.m.; SilverSneakers yoga, 9:30-10:15 and 10:30-11:15 a.m.; gentle aquatics class, 10-11 a.m., Birchaven; walking/jogging at University of Findlay Koehler Center, 10-11 a.m.; lunch, meatloaf, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; SilverSneakers Splash, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Birchaven; S2O: Seniors Singing Out, 1:30-2:30 p.m.; cardio mix class, 5:30-6:15 p.m.; advanced line dancing, 6 p.m.; bootcamp 45, 6:30-7:15 p.m.; Girls Night Out: wine and chocolate, 6:30 p.m., fee and registration required.

Alcoholics Anonymous, closed discussion, 6:30 a.m., Pioneer Club; closed discussion, noon, Pioneer Club; Grapevine open discussion, 12:30 p.m., Dry Haven, Fostoria; open book, 5:30 p.m., St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church annex, 214 W. Sandusky St.; open discussion, 7 p.m., 111 Grove St., Bluffton; open lead, 8 p.m., Howard United Methodist Church.

Arlington High School Class of 1950, breakfast, 8:30 a.m., Southside Family Restaurant.

Findlay High School Gals of ’56, breakfast, 10 a.m., Southside Family Restaurant.

Focus on Friends, 509 W. Trenton Ave.; Food for the Soul with St. Catherine’s, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; Everyday Coping, 1-2 p.m.

Findlay High School Class of 1949, lunch, 1 p.m., Tony’s Restaurant.

Open Arms, women’s and children support group, 6 p.m., call 419-422-4766 for more details.

Hancock County Korean War Veterans Association, Chapter 172, meeting, 7 p.m., AMVETS Post, 423 W. Trenton Ave.; speaker: Pastor Josh Hanson, U.S. Army Platoon Leader and Battle Captain, 10th Mountain Division during Operation Enduring Freedom.

Findlay Sail & Power Squadron, America’s Boating Course, 7 p.m., Millstream Career Center.

