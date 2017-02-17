Bridge group creates memory frames

Bridge Bereavement Services will be offering a Forever Memories Group focused on loss, grief and healing through the creation of a memory frame.

The group will be held from 6-8 p.m. March 2 at Birchaven Village, 15100 Birchaven Lane, Findlay.

Participants of all ages who have experienced the death of a loved one are welcome to come commemorate their loved one’s life, love and memories shared within the frame. The loved one did not need to be a patient of Bridge Home Health & Hospice.

All materials will be provided at no cost.

Reservations are required by calling 1-800-982-3306 or e-mailing bridge@bvhealthsystem.org.

