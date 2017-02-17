Celebrate Black History Month

The Black Heritage Library & Multicultural Center has planned several activities in celebration of Black History Month:

• Saturday: “Do the Right Thing,” featuring author and African-American history teacher Larry Hamilton; 3 p.m.; free and open to the public.

• Monday: “Exploring our World” program in which University of Findlay international students discuss their countries and cultures; 8 a.m. to noon; free and open to the public and an “out-of-school day camp” for students; register via the center’s Facebook page or over the phone.

• Feb. 25: Viewing of PBS documentary “Black America Since Martin Luther King: I Still Rise”; 1 p.m.; free and open to the public.

The center is located at 817 Harmon St. Call 419-423-4954 for more information on any of these programs, or to schedule a private tour.

Comments

comments