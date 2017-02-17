Study black history to better understand America

By BRENNA GRITEMAN

All Americans, regardless of their race, should celebrate Black History Month because black history and American history are one and the same, say the staff at Findlay’s Black Heritage Library & Multicultural Center.

Take, for instance, the film “Hidden Figures,” suggests Jerome Gray, board chairman at the center. He says the film, which tells the story of three black women who were instrumental to the launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit, is a contemporary example of blacks’ many contributions to history being left out of the national conversation. While Glenn’s achievements have been common knowledge since the 1960s, it took over 50 years to tell the story of the women behind his success. This is especially troubling, Gray notes, due to Glenn’s ties to Ohio.

“These three women who played a pivotal part … things that were totally pertinent to the story … and they were completely omitted from the narrative,” Gray says.

It’s a classic example, he says, of how blacks’ contributions and achievements are missing from school textbooks.

Gray notes that in 1964, when reflecting on the shortcomings of his own education, the black author James Baldwin stated that American history was “taught without cognizance of my presence.” That’s why when some people, including black Americans, suggest the nation should do away with the observance of Black History Month, Gray doesn’t quite agree. He says he might be more inclined to approve of that sentiment if only the contributions of black scientists, scholars, doctors and authors were as widely celebrated as those of their white counterparts.

The library’s main exhibit, “Black Wings,” highlights black space pioneers and aviators through displays provided by the Smithsonian. Gray and the center’s executive director, Marc Washington, encourage everyone to come see the exhibit and learn more about the ways blacks contributed to the space race, the military and the aviation industry.

They point out that when the center opened in 1982, many questioned why the largely white Findlay needed a black heritage library. The facility soon expanded to become a multicultural center, with Gray explaining: “It’s expanded from that original entity to where it encompasses everybody. As does the term ‘diversity.'”

The library now showcases black and Native American history, with an annual observance of Cinco de Mayo.

Gray adds that the civil rights movement actually began with the Founding Fathers who, when writing the United States Constitution, aspired to a higher level of nobility than some of them were living. As slave owners themselves, he says the writers of the Constitution chose to include the phrase “all Men are created equal,” thus paving the way for civil rights.

And in today’s climate of unrest, with Americans regularly marching for immigration rights, women’s rights, the Black Lives Matter movement and more, Gray notes that we should all remember where this concept originated: “Everyone who stands up now stands on the back of the civil rights movement.”

This year’s observance of Black History Month marks the 41st year of its celebration. Historian Carter G. Woodson, the son of former slaves, proposed and launched the annual observance of Negro History Week in 1926, with February chosen based on Abraham Lincoln’s Feb. 12 birthday and Frederick Douglass’ accepted birthday of Feb. 14. The monthlong observance was adopted in 1976, according to information provided by the Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American Museum.

