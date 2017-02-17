REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Study black history to better understand America

Posted On Fri. Feb 17th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

By BRENNA GRITEMAN
FAMILY EDITOR
All Americans, regardless of their race, should celebrate Black History Month because black history and American history are one and the same, say the staff at Findlay’s Black Heritage Library & Multicultural Center.
Take, for instance, the film “Hidden Figures,” suggests Jerome Gray, board chairman at the center. He says the film, which tells the story of three black women who were instrumental to the launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit, is a contemporary example of blacks’ many contributions to history being left out of the national conversation. While Glenn’s achievements have been common knowledge since the 1960s, it took over 50 years to tell the story of the women behind his success. This is especially troubling, Gray notes, due to Glenn’s ties to Ohio.
“These three women who played a pivotal part … things that were totally pertinent to the story … and they were completely omitted from the narrative,” Gray says.
It’s a classic example, he says, of how blacks’ contributions and achievements are missing from school textbooks.
Gray notes that in 1964, when reflecting on the shortcomings of his own education, the black author James Baldwin stated that American history was “taught without cognizance of my presence.” That’s why when some people, including black Americans, suggest the nation should do away with the observance of Black History Month, Gray doesn’t quite agree. He says he might be more inclined to approve of that sentiment if only the contributions of black scientists, scholars, doctors and authors were as widely celebrated as those of their white counterparts.
The library’s main exhibit, “Black Wings,” highlights black space pioneers and aviators through displays provided by the Smithsonian. Gray and the center’s executive director, Marc Washington, encourage everyone to come see the exhibit and learn more about the ways blacks contributed to the space race, the military and the aviation industry.
They point out that when the center opened in 1982, many questioned why the largely white Findlay needed a black heritage library. The facility soon expanded to become a multicultural center, with Gray explaining: “It’s expanded from that original entity to where it encompasses everybody. As does the term ‘diversity.'”
The library now showcases black and Native American history, with an annual observance of Cinco de Mayo.
Gray adds that the civil rights movement actually began with the Founding Fathers who, when writing the United States Constitution, aspired to a higher level of nobility than some of them were living. As slave owners themselves, he says the writers of the Constitution chose to include the phrase “all Men are created equal,” thus paving the way for civil rights.
And in today’s climate of unrest, with Americans regularly marching for immigration rights, women’s rights, the Black Lives Matter movement and more, Gray notes that we should all remember where this concept originated: “Everyone who stands up now stands on the back of the civil rights movement.”
This year’s observance of Black History Month marks the 41st year of its celebration. Historian Carter G. Woodson, the son of former slaves, proposed and launched the annual observance of Negro History Week in 1926, with February chosen based on Abraham Lincoln’s Feb. 12 birthday and Frederick Douglass’ accepted birthday of Feb. 14. The monthlong observance was adopted in 1976, according to information provided by the Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American Museum.
Griteman: 419-427-8477
Send an E-mail to brennagriteman
On Twitter: @BrennaGriteman

Comments

comments

About the Author
Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!

Upcoming Events

Feb
17
Fri
all-day Run For Your Wife @ Fort Findlay Playhouse
Run For Your Wife @ Fort Findlay Playhouse
Feb 17 all-day
Fort Findlay Playhouse will present Ray Cooney’s British farce “Run For Your Wife” the weekends of Feb. 9-12 and Feb. 16-18. Showtimes are 8 p.m. with a 5 p.m. Sunday matinee. Tickets are $12 each and are available at the Fort Findlay Playhouse at the corner of West Sandusky and West streets from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Reservations may also be made by phone at 567-525-3636 or online at fortfindlayplayhouse.org. Unreserved tickets are also available at the door the day of the show, a half-hour before curtain time. The play follows a London cabbie with a secret. Thanks to an irregular work schedule, John Smith (Pete Rose) has been able to maintain a life with two wives. He has a loving wife named Mary (Kristen Wilson) in a flat in Wimbledon, and he has another loving wife named Barbara (Kedryn Roether) who lives in a different flat only four minutes away. His careful plan of spending time with each of them is interrupted by a mugging, when he ends up in the hospital with two nosy detectives (Andrew Conway and Mark Simons) trying to figure out what is going on. Meanwhile, John’s friends and neighbors Stanley Gardner (Kent McClary) and Bobby Franklyn (Dennis Clark) try to help with his deception by adding to the high jinks. Trying to get the story straight is a newspaper reporter (Jonathan Cohen), who rounds out the cast. Jim Toth directs the cast with Barb Pace as producer. The show is produced in association with Samuel French.
1:00 pm Movies at Forest-Jackson Public ... @ Forest-Jackson Public Library
Movies at Forest-Jackson Public ... @ Forest-Jackson Public Library
Feb 17 @ 1:00 pm – 8:45 pm
The Forest-Jackson Public Library will show two movies Feb. 17. “The Light Between Oceans” will begin at 1 p.m. A family movie, “Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life,” will run from 7-8:40 p.m. A $1 donation includes popcorn and a drink. The library is located at 102 W. Lima St., Forest. Call 419-273-2400 for more information.
8:00 pm Open Mic Night @ Coffee Amici
Open Mic Night @ Coffee Amici
Feb 17 @ 8:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Friday nights at Coffee Amici are Open Mic Nights! Head over to hear local talent and get up and show off your own talent!
Feb
18
Sat
all-day Run For Your Wife @ Fort Findlay Playhouse
Run For Your Wife @ Fort Findlay Playhouse
Feb 18 all-day
Fort Findlay Playhouse will present Ray Cooney’s British farce “Run For Your Wife” the weekends of Feb. 9-12 and Feb. 16-18. Showtimes are 8 p.m. with a 5 p.m. Sunday matinee. Tickets are $12 each and are available at the Fort Findlay Playhouse at the corner of West Sandusky and West streets from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Reservations may also be made by phone at 567-525-3636 or online at fortfindlayplayhouse.org. Unreserved tickets are also available at the door the day of the show, a half-hour before curtain time. The play follows a London cabbie with a secret. Thanks to an irregular work schedule, John Smith (Pete Rose) has been able to maintain a life with two wives. He has a loving wife named Mary (Kristen Wilson) in a flat in Wimbledon, and he has another loving wife named Barbara (Kedryn Roether) who lives in a different flat only four minutes away. His careful plan of spending time with each of them is interrupted by a mugging, when he ends up in the hospital with two nosy detectives (Andrew Conway and Mark Simons) trying to figure out what is going on. Meanwhile, John’s friends and neighbors Stanley Gardner (Kent McClary) and Bobby Franklyn (Dennis Clark) try to help with his deception by adding to the high jinks. Trying to get the story straight is a newspaper reporter (Jonathan Cohen), who rounds out the cast. Jim Toth directs the cast with Barb Pace as producer. The show is produced in association with Samuel French.
10:30 am Alice in Wonderland Tea Party @ Findlay-Hancock County Public Library
Alice in Wonderland Tea Party @ Findlay-Hancock County Public Library
Feb 18 @ 10:30 am
A tea party with Alice and the White Rabbit will be held at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 18 for children 5 and older. Cast members from the Arts Partnership’s production of “Alice in Wonderland” will visit the library for a special tea party. No registration is required. For more information or to register, visit www.findlaylibrary.org or call 419-422-1712.
5:00 pm Toledo International Film Festival @ Ohio Theatre and Event Center
Toledo International Film Festival @ Ohio Theatre and Event Center
Feb 18 @ 5:00 pm
The third annual Toledo International Film Festival will feature films, food, and performances from around the globe that celebrate cultural diversity and international understanding. Light refreshments will be provided by local ethnic and immigrant-owned restaurants and the concession stand will include popcorn and a cash bar. The films showing are “Who is Dayani Crystal?” and “Ixcanul.”
6:30 pm Art Connections Studio Art Auction @ Moreno’s Casual Dining
Art Connections Studio Art Auction @ Moreno’s Casual Dining
Feb 18 @ 6:30 pm
Art Connections Studio and Gallery of Carey will hold its second annual Art Auction on Saturday at Moreno’s Casual Dining, 100 W. Findlay St. This black-tie, invitation-only affair, will showcase the talent and creativity of local artists with disabilities. The studio has been open since 2011 and is financially responsible for operating its Carey downtown storefront. A social hour will begin at 6:30 p.m. with two complimentary drinks and hors d’oeuvres for the attendees. The Upper Chamber, a local group comprised of three classical musicians, will provide background music.
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company