Surprise gifts lift nursing students’ spirits

A group of residents and staff from Primrose Retirement Communities handed out gifts to Owens Community College nursing students Friday to celebrate Random Acts of Kindness Day.

April Mangett, executive director, said they decided nursing students would be the recipients because Primrose is a health care facility and some of its residents have related backgrounds.

One is Sharon Campling, who has lived in Primrose’s villas since August. She was a part-time activities aide at Birchaven Village.

And Connie Strouse, one of Campling’s neighbors, is a retired trauma nurse. She said a lot of student nurses “do not get the recognition” they deserve for all the work they put in.

Residents and Primrose employees handed out bags with gift cards and water bottles, with the note “Please accept this gift and consider paying it forward.”

Among the students receiving gifts was Curtis Eckert. He is an aide at Primrose, as well as a nursing student. Curtis is “courteous,” one of the residents said.

Primrose’s sales and marketing director Susan Gehring, right before the group handed out the gifts, noted that many Owens students work full time while going to school and caring for children. “We want you to know that it’s noted and appreciated,” she said.

The students, and their professor, were appreciative in turn.

“Thank you so much,” said Cynthia Hotaling, the professor.

Mangett said Primrose’s home office in Aberdeen, South Dakota, observed Random Acts of Kindness Day last year at a nearby college, and since it went over well, Primrose decided to do it nationwide.

