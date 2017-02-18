Child screenings available

OTTAWA — Putnam County Help Me Grow Early Childhood specialists will be available to screen infants, toddlers and preschoolers from 1-4 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Putnam County Educational Service Center, 124 Putnam Parkway.

Screenings are available free of charge to Putnam County children. They include hearing, vision, physical development, speech and language and behavioral and play skills.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling 419-523-6059.

