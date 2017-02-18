Church and Religious Events

First Lutheran

First Lutheran Church will celebrate the Epiphany of our Lord in word and song at 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday. St. John’s, Trinity and First Lutheran churches are joining together to serve dessert at the City Mission from February 22-25. Baked goods are needed.

First United

Bakery Bingo, featuring hot dogs, chips and drinks, will be held at 6 p.m. today at First United Church of Christ, 2100 Greendale Ave. Bring a baked good for prizes. Families are welcome and the church is handicap accessible.

Life Tree Cafe

St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 218 E. Sandusky St., will host a Life Tree Cafe discussion at 7 p.m. Thursday. This week, the author of “The Shack” weighs in on “Spiritual But Not Religious.” Life Tree Cafe meets weekly to address tough questions in life. Visit www.stpaulsfindlay.org for more information.

Our Lady of Consolation

CAREY — The Basilica & National Shrine of Our Lady of Consolation, Carey, is hosting a mission, “60 Minutes for Jesus,” with Father Jim Sichko. A preacher and evangelist from the Diocese of Lexington, Kentucky, Pope Francis commissioned Father Jim as one of his Papal Missionaries of Mercy in February 2016. Father Jim will be the homilist at all the church’s Masses the weekend of Feb. 25 (5:30 p.m.) and Feb. 26 (9 and 11 a.m.). The church will continue its mission Feb. 26-28, all beginning at 7 p.m. in the basilica. All are invited to join in the mission. For more information or directions to the shrine, call 419-396-7107 or visit www.olcshrine.com.

St. Michael Catholic

KALIDA — A Lenten bus pilgrimage to Alabama and the “Ark Encounter” will leave from Kalida on April 2, returning April 7. Traveling by motor coach, attendees will visit Ave Maria Grotto, Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of Angels Chapel and Our Lady of Good Hope Cenacolo. The last stop will be the “Ark Encounter,” a full-sized replica of Noah’s Ark, built to Biblical dimensions outlined in the Book of Genesis. The trip is sponsored by the Rosary-Altar Society of St. Michael Catholic Church in Kalida. The six-day pilgrimage costs $650 per person and includes transportation, lodging and 12 meals. Registration deadline is March 1. Call Rita Borgelt at 419-532-3637 for more information or to register.

St. John’s Lutheran

DOLA — Pastor Steve Ramsey will be installed as pastor of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Dola at 4 p.m. Sunday. The installation will be part of a service of Holy Communion. Pastor Ramsey is also pastor of Good Hope Lutheran Church in Arlington. Pastor Ralph Mineo, dean of the 15 congregations of the Central Conference of the Northwestern Ohio Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, will install Pastor Ramsey. The installation sermon, given by Pastor Mineo, is titled: “Installation is …”

The Lighthouse

A gospel sing will be held today at the Lighthouse, 10055 U.S. 224 West. Doors open at 5 p.m. for dinner (for donation), with singing starting at 6. Sharing their ministry this month will be Arnold Coy, Molly Pickett and Jim Boedicker. A love offering will be taken and divided among the singers. Those attending are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to support local charities.

Winebrenner Seminary

Winebrenner Theological Seminary is holding a “Clergy Tax Assistance Day” on Tuesday. Anyone with ministry-related tax questions is invited to schedule a free appointment with guest accountant Robin Ridge, CPA and president of Ridge & Co. Fifteen-minute appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Contact Lisa Cross at 419-434-4208 or lcross@winebrenner.edu to schedule an appointment.

Comments

comments