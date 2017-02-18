Crisis program offers once-per-season home heating assistance

Hancock Hardin Wyandot Putnam Community Action Commission’s Home Energy Assistance Program winter crisis program will continue through March 31 or as long as funds remain available. The winter crisis program was created to provide financial assistance, one time per heating season, to income-eligible households.

A face-to-face appointment with an adult household member is required for all applications. The customer must bring the following hard copy information to the appointment: income documentation for all household members over age 18 for the last 90 days, a copy of each current utility bill for the main heating and electric utility source, proof of disability if applicable, Social Security cards and birthdates for all household members and proof of citizenship. Households declaring zero income must supply a letter of support or an IRS tax transcript showing last year’s filing information. Households must have an annual income at or below 175 percent of the 2016 federal poverty guidelines. Annual income guidelines are: for a household of one, up to $20,790; two, $28,035; three, $35,280; four, $42,525; five, $49,770; six, $57,015. Households with more than six should add $7,280 for 12 months for each additional member.

HHWP Community Action Commission office locations include: Hancock County, HHWP CAC office, 122 Jefferson St., and the Family Center, 1800 N. Blanchard St., Findlay; Hardin County, temporary new office location at New Hope Ministry Center, 13671 W. Pattison Ave., Kenton; Wyandot County, 559 S. Warpole St., Upper Sandusky; and Putnam County, 1205 E. Third St., Ottawa. Appointments for the HEAP winter crisis program can be made by calling 800-423-4304 or scheduling online at http://hhwpcac.checkappointments.com.

More information is available by contacting the HHWP Community Action Commission at 419-423-3755.

