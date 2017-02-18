Gowns collected for annual dress distribution

The Shelly Co., Findlay Division, will host its ninth annual “Don’t Stress Over the Dress” distribution March 10-12.

The program provides prom attire for girls who would be otherwise unable to attend a prom due to financial constraints.

Distribution of dresses will be held from 3-8 p.m. March 10, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 11 and 1-4 p.m. March 12 in the space between American Eagle and the Finish Line at the Findlay Village Mall, 1800 Tiffin Ave. Over 600 gowns will be available in all sizes and styles at no cost.

Each girl is allowed to receive one dress. She may bring one female guest to help her shop. An adult cannot shop for a girl unless the girl is present.

Donations are being sought to help with the event. Needed are long and short formal gowns in new to gently used condition. Gowns are preferred to be no older than five years and dry cleaned. Also accepted are purses, fancy/costume jewelry, shoes, wraps, shawls, unopened hosiery, makeup, perfume and hair products.

Donations may be dropped off at the Shelly Co., 1700 Fostoria Ave., Suite 200, contact Denise Foley at 419-429-3445; Chopin Hall, 1800 N. Blanchard St., Suite 125, call 419-422-6401; and Findlay High School’s main office, 1200 Broad Ave., 419-425-8289; or the Carey quarry, 1794 County Highway 99, Carey, contact Carla Ratliff at 419-396-7641. The deadline is March 6, and donations are tax-deductible.

