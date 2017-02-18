Mornings with Mommy a playdate with purpose

By JEANNIE WILEY WOLF

Staff Writer

JENERA — Even though it’s pink and full of glitter, Lizzy Pollock does not like the feel of slime.

A stretchy glob of the viscous, oozing substance is sticking to the 4-year-old’s hand.

“It’s yucky,” she says loudly.

When her mother, Katie Pollock, is slow to respond, the child begins to cry.

“It’s just slime,” Pollock tells Lizzy.

She pulls the slime off her daughter’s fingers, and Lizzy dances away to another area where she finds painting a heart-shaped piece of paper pink is more to her liking. Pollock, meanwhile, remains seated by the plastic tub, stretching the slippery pink substance into long strings.

“I lost my kids and now I’m playing with this,” she laughs.

The Pollock family, from Dunkirk, was one of about 10 attending a recent session of Mornings with Mommy offered by Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 301 N. Main St., Jenera. The program isn’t a preschool or childcare, according to the church website. Instead, the twice-a-month educational playdate offers age-appropriate activities for infants, toddlers and preschoolers and their parent, grandparent or caregiver.

“It’s really a lot of fun,” says Jenny Boehm, who is the director of the program which started in January 2016. “There was a church in Findlay that had a Mornings with Mommy program, so a friend and I were talking about it because we didn’t have any sort of program for young children here. So we decided to start it.”

The church purchased the curriculum, which provides themes and ideas.

“Then you can add to it,” Boehm explains.

Sessions are held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on the first and third Mondays of each month in the church basement. Boehm says there are usually about 15 children in attendance. Families mostly come from Jenera, Arlington and Dunkirk.

“They come with an adult,” says Boehm. “We have moms and grandmas and dads come.”

Each meeting starts with songs, storytime, a devotion and prayer. Then the children are free to explore a dozen or more activities ranging from arts and crafts and sensory bins meant to develop fine and gross motor skills. There is a different theme each session.

Most recently, the children celebrated Valentine’s Day. Children could shovel pink-colored rice into cups, place the correct number of colorful hearts on a corresponding paper number or do a Valentine crayon rubbing. Red hearts laying in a circle on the carpeted floor prompted participants to perform actions like hopping on one foot, tiptoeing, wiggling like a worm and doing jumping jacks.

At one point, a kiddie pool was turned upside-down, sending red plastic balls in every direction, much to the delight of the children.

Boehm, who is the mother of Wilbur and Henry, ages 3 and 1, finds many of her ideas on the internet.

“My kids have short attention spans and they need a lot of things to do,” she says.

Volunteers from the church help parents who have more than one child. Each session ends with a goodbye song and a snack.

Pollock says her family tries to attend every session.

“She (Lizzy) can get out, really explore stuff, hang out with friends and just be taught different things,” she says.

Younger daughter Becca, 2, also has a good time.

“We love it,” says Pollock. “It’s just so much fun.”

The program is open to members and nonmembers of the church. The cost is $5 per family per session, and the schedule follows the school calendar. Registration is required by calling the church at 419-326-4685 or sending an email to mwmtrinity@tlcjenera.org.

