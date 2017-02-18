Senior center sale planned

Posted On Sat. Feb 18th, 2017
BLUFFTON — The Bluffton Senior Center, 132 N. Main St., Bluffton, will hold its annual garage sale Thursday through Feb. 25. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 25.
This fundraiser coincides with the Shannon Club’s community garage sale at The Centre from 4:30-8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 25.
The senior center is also selling pre-sale tickets for the Shannon Club’s chicken barbecue Friday. Tickets are $8.50 and are available during the center’s regular hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
The center will be closed Wednesday to prepare for the sale. Sale items will include kitchen gadgets, collectables, decorations, tools, books, puzzles, music, movies, toys and furniture. Anything left after the sale will be half-price the morning of Feb. 27 until volunteers come to clean up for the afternoon activities.

