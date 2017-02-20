Monday calendar

TODAY

Alcoholics Anonymous, closed discussion, 6:30 a.m., Pioneer Club; book study, 10 a.m., Seventh-Day Adventist Church; open discussion, noon, Pioneer Club; open discussion, noon, Dry Haven, Fostoria; closed discussion, 5:30 p.m., St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church annex, 214 W. Sandusky St.; women’s Serenity open discussion, 7 p.m., Pioneer Club; closed discussion, 7 p.m., Catalyst Community Church; open discussion, 7:30 p.m., 111 Grove St., Bluffton; open discussion, 7:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Upper Sandusky; closed discussion, 8 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church.

Focus on Friends, 509 W. Trenton Ave.; crochet corner, 10:30 a.m.-noon; Nooners Narcotics Anonymous, noon-1 p.m.

Ladies of the Elks Bridge, 1 p.m., Elks Lodge, hostess: Bonnie Scheib at 419-423-0828.

Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Gateway Church north campus, 620 N. Main St., open to the public.

