Monday calendar

Posted On Mon. Feb 20th, 2017
TODAY
50 North, closed.
Alcoholics Anonymous, closed discussion, 6:30 a.m., Pioneer Club; book study, 10 a.m., Seventh-Day Adventist Church; open discussion, noon, Pioneer Club; open discussion, noon, Dry Haven, Fostoria; closed discussion, 5:30 p.m., St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church annex, 214 W. Sandusky St.; women’s Serenity open discussion, 7 p.m., Pioneer Club; closed discussion, 7 p.m., Catalyst Community Church; open discussion, 7:30 p.m., 111 Grove St., Bluffton; open discussion, 7:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Upper Sandusky; closed discussion, 8 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church.
Focus on Friends, 509 W. Trenton Ave.; crochet corner, 10:30 a.m.-noon; Nooners Narcotics Anonymous, noon-1 p.m.
Ladies of the Elks Bridge, 1 p.m., Elks Lodge, hostess: Bonnie Scheib at 419-423-0828.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Gateway Church north campus, 620 N. Main St., open to the public.
To submit a Calendar notice, call 419-427-8444 and leave a message or send an email to Send an E-mail to family. Messages must be received by noon the day before the event, and by noon on Friday for a weekend or Monday event.

Feb
20
Mon
6:00 pm Lincoln Day Dinner @ The DOCK at St. Mark's United Methodist Church
Feb 20 @ 6:00 pm
State Auditor David Yost will be the keynote speaker during the annual Hancock County Republican Party Lincoln Day Dinner on Monday, Feb. 20, in the DOCK at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 800 S. Main St. Registration will be at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. Cost is $25 per person, payable at the door. Reservations are due by Friday. Call 419-422-5946 or via email at gop@hancockcountygop.org
6:30 pm 50 North Ballroom Dancing Classes @ 50 North
Feb 20 @ 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm
50 North has scheduled dance classes and a concert in February. Ballroom dancing classes will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. Mondays, Feb. 6, 13, 20 and 27. Participants will learn the foxtrot, waltz, swing/jive and more. Registration and a $25 fee per couple (for the entire month) are due by Feb. 1. A concert titled “From Broadway with Love” is planned for Feb. 11, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and the concert beginning at 7. The evening features a variety of Broadway and inspirational tunes, with vocals by Harry and Celia Stockton, along with specialty desserts and coffee. Cost is $7, due by Feb. 6. Call 50 North at 419-423-8496 to sign up for either event.
6:30 pm Living Through Loss Health Fair @ Marathon Auditorium at Blanchard Valley Hospital
Feb 20 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Bridge Bereavement Services will be offering a presentation and health fair to explain the importance of self-care when dealing with the loss of a loved one from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 20 in Marathon Auditorium at Blanchard Valley Hospital, 1900 S. Main St. Topics will include massage, aromatherapy and essential oils, humor, blood pressure checks, mood-lifting desserts and tips and tools to ensure self-care. The self-care health fair is part of the Living Through Loss presentation series, a nine-month educational series that explains how to deal with the loss of a loved one. Registration is appreciated by Feb. 17 by calling 419-423-5351 or emailing bridge@bvhealthsystem.org.
6:30 pm Winter Storytime at Bluffton Pub... @ Bluffton Public Library
Feb 20 @ 6:30 pm
Registration for winter storytime at Bluffton Public Library opens Tuesday. The program will take place at 6:30 p.m. Mondays starting Jan. 23, or at 10 a.m. Tuesdays starting Jan. 24. Storytime is for children ages 3 to 5. Space is limited to 18 children per session. Register by calling 419-358-5016, emailing birkey@blufftonpubliclibrary.org or visiting the library’s front desk.
Feb
21
Tue
10:00 am Hot Tea Tuesdays @ Bluffton Public Library
Feb 21 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
The Bluffton Public Library’s annual Hot Tea Tuesdays begins today and continues throughout the months of January and February. Patrons are invited to stop by from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays for a free cup of hot tea and cookie while they visit the library, located at 145 S. Main St., Bluffton.
6:15 pm Child Care Workshop: 1,2,3 Count... @ Marilyn's Life Long Learning Center
Feb 21 @ 6:15 pm – 8:15 pm
Child care professionals can take part in a series of free professional development workshops in Findlay, offered by WBGU-TV through a grant from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. Each workshop is approved for contact hours and is Ohio and Step-Up approved. The workshops will be held starting Tuesday at Marilyn’s Life Long Learning Center, 15100 Birchaven. The first workshop, “Won’t You Be My Neighbor? Supporting Social and Emotional Development,” will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. It will focus on strategies to build positive relationships with young children and help them cope with separation anxiety from familiar adults. The second workshop, from 6:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Feb. 21, will be “1,2,3 Count with Me: Building Math Skills through Play with Preschoolers.” The third workshop, “ABCs of Getting Ready to Read: Supporting Emergent Literacy,” will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. March 2. Child care professionals can register to attend at www.occrra.org. For more information, call 419-372-9318.
6:30 pm McComb Public Library Storytime @ McComb Public Library
Feb 21 @ 6:30 pm – 7:15 pm
Story time sessions for preschoolers ages 3-5 will resume Tuesday at the McComb Public Library, 113 S. Todd St. Sessions are offered from 6:30-7:15 p.m. weekly. Story time is on a drop-in basis, registration is not required. Children enjoy books, finger plays, music and crafts. Call the library at 419-293-2425 for more information.
