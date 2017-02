The Findlay Service League will host its second annual Purse Bingo from 6-9 p.m. March 2 at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1050 Interstate Drive.

The event will include appetizers, raffles and a 50/50 drawing.

To request tickets (presale only), email hhoward119@sbcglobal.net or visit www.findlayfsl.org or Findlay Service League on Facebook.

