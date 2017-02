NORTH BALTIMORE — The North Baltimore Rotary Club will host a wine tasting party from 6-10 p.m. March 10 at The Depot (Roxie’s Place), 142 N. Main St., North Baltimore.

Tickets are $25 each and are available from any North Baltimore Rotarian, or by calling 419-257-2394. Ticket holders will receive five wine tastings or nonalcoholic drinks, as well as hot and cold hors d’oeuvres and desserts.

