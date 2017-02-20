Skating rink rolls out new programs

By BRENNA GRITEMAN

Thousands of area kids have laced up their skates and entered the rink as birthday party attendees at Rolling Thunder Skating & Family Fun Center since its opening in December 2010 — 12,256 kids, to be exact.

And while its brightly colored carpet, booming music and flashing lights are sure to attract plenty more birthday boys and girls, the rink’s owners are focusing more and more on providing educational programming to their young visitors.

This skating season, which mirrors the school season, owners Tim and Lori Thwaits have introduced three new programs aimed at young skaters: Read & Roll, Skate Away From Drugs and a STEM education program. The latter two are provided on a field trip basis, although Tim notes of the anti-drug program, “We’ve been asked to have more of those for the public, and that’s something we’ve been looking at.”

Skate Away From Drugs is a partnership between Rolling Thunder and the Findlay Police Department which brings in Officer Brian White, along with representatives from Hancock Public Health and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, to talk to kids about the perils of drug use.

“With heroin being the epidemic that it is, we thought that would be a good fit with us,” Tim says, noting the thousands of youths that visit the skating rink each year.

The school groups skate for about an hour, then sit through the anti-drug presentation, Tim says. The program is not age-specific, though participating classes are typically about fourth grade. Tim notes various drugs are discussed, but heroin gets an added emphasis.

Read & Roll rewards the most studious of youngsters with a free trip to the skating rink. Bookmarks have been provided to area schools and libraries and once a teacher, librarian or parent documents that a student has read five books, the student can redeem the bookmark for a free skate session at Rolling Thunder.

“That gives kids an incentive to read,” Tim says. “And we get a lot of them (bookmarks) back.”

Rolling Thunder is the only skating rink in the area to be licensed through the Roller Skating Association International to present STEM programming, Tim says. School groups visit the rink and skate for about an hour, then work with instructors from the University of Findlay to explore science, technology, engineering and math-related activities. STEM sessions may see the students measuring and taking apart their skates, or studying motion, velocity and friction.

Since its opening, the rink’s owners have been devoted to providing a safe, family-friendly space for the community.

“It’s always been extremely important to Lori and me that we provide a facility that Mom and Dad can drop the kids off at the front door, and they can go off to dinner and rest assured” that their children are safe in a wholesome environment, Tim says. He and his wife strive to provide an outlet for youths of all ages who might otherwise be getting involved in activities that are not in their best interest, Tim adds.

“We’re not a place for fisticuffs and bad behavior. We’re a facility that provides recreation to kids and families.”

And while 46 percent of the rink’s business is made up of kids ages 10-14, Tim notes Rolling Thunder does attract plenty of families and adult skaters. College students from throughout the region also frequent the rink and are granted a special discount from 7-11 p.m. Saturday nights.

Dollar skate night is held every Monday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays are reserved for private functions, and Thursdays are family nights, with $2 admission. Call the skating rink at 419-422-7227 for more details or to schedule an event.

