Skating rink rolls out new programs

Posted On Mon. Feb 20th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0
A group of students from Wilson Vance Intermediate School in Findlay skate at Rolling Thunder Skating & Family Fun Center. The skating rink offers a variety of educational programs for kids, including Read & Roll, Skate Away From Drugs and STEM exploration. (Photo by Randy Roberts)

A group of students from Wilson Vance Intermediate School in Findlay skate at Rolling Thunder Skating & Family Fun Center. The skating rink offers a variety of educational programs for kids, including Read & Roll, Skate Away From Drugs and STEM exploration. (Photo by Randy Roberts)

By BRENNA GRITEMAN
FAMILY EDITOR
Thousands of area kids have laced up their skates and entered the rink as birthday party attendees at Rolling Thunder Skating & Family Fun Center since its opening in December 2010 — 12,256 kids, to be exact.
And while its brightly colored carpet, booming music and flashing lights are sure to attract plenty more birthday boys and girls, the rink’s owners are focusing more and more on providing educational programming to their young visitors.
This skating season, which mirrors the school season, owners Tim and Lori Thwaits have introduced three new programs aimed at young skaters: Read & Roll, Skate Away From Drugs and a STEM education program. The latter two are provided on a field trip basis, although Tim notes of the anti-drug program, “We’ve been asked to have more of those for the public, and that’s something we’ve been looking at.”
Skate Away From Drugs is a partnership between Rolling Thunder and the Findlay Police Department which brings in Officer Brian White, along with representatives from Hancock Public Health and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, to talk to kids about the perils of drug use.
“With heroin being the epidemic that it is, we thought that would be a good fit with us,” Tim says, noting the thousands of youths that visit the skating rink each year.
The school groups skate for about an hour, then sit through the anti-drug presentation, Tim says. The program is not age-specific, though participating classes are typically about fourth grade. Tim notes various drugs are discussed, but heroin gets an added emphasis.
Read & Roll rewards the most studious of youngsters with a free trip to the skating rink. Bookmarks have been provided to area schools and libraries and once a teacher, librarian or parent documents that a student has read five books, the student can redeem the bookmark for a free skate session at Rolling Thunder.
“That gives kids an incentive to read,” Tim says. “And we get a lot of them (bookmarks) back.”
Rolling Thunder is the only skating rink in the area to be licensed through the Roller Skating Association International to present STEM programming, Tim says. School groups visit the rink and skate for about an hour, then work with instructors from the University of Findlay to explore science, technology, engineering and math-related activities. STEM sessions may see the students measuring and taking apart their skates, or studying motion, velocity and friction.
Since its opening, the rink’s owners have been devoted to providing a safe, family-friendly space for the community.
“It’s always been extremely important to Lori and me that we provide a facility that Mom and Dad can drop the kids off at the front door, and they can go off to dinner and rest assured” that their children are safe in a wholesome environment, Tim says. He and his wife strive to provide an outlet for youths of all ages who might otherwise be getting involved in activities that are not in their best interest, Tim adds.
“We’re not a place for fisticuffs and bad behavior. We’re a facility that provides recreation to kids and families.”
And while 46 percent of the rink’s business is made up of kids ages 10-14, Tim notes Rolling Thunder does attract plenty of families and adult skaters. College students from throughout the region also frequent the rink and are granted a special discount from 7-11 p.m. Saturday nights.
Dollar skate night is held every Monday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays are reserved for private functions, and Thursdays are family nights, with $2 admission. Call the skating rink at 419-422-7227 for more details or to schedule an event.
Griteman: 419-427-8477
Send an E-mail to brennagriteman
On Twitter: @BrennaGriteman

Comments

comments

About the Author
Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!

Upcoming Events

Feb
20
Mon
6:00 pm Lincoln Day Dinner @ The DOCK at St. Mark's United Methodist Church
Lincoln Day Dinner @ The DOCK at St. Mark's United Methodist Church
Feb 20 @ 6:00 pm
State Auditor David Yost will be the keynote speaker during the annual Hancock County Republican Party Lincoln Day Dinner on Monday, Feb. 20, in the DOCK at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 800 S. Main St. Registration will be at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. Cost is $25 per person, payable at the door. Reservations are due by Friday. Call 419-422-5946 or via email at gop@hancockcountygop.org
6:30 pm 50 North Ballroom Dancing Classes @ 50 North
50 North Ballroom Dancing Classes @ 50 North
Feb 20 @ 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm
50 North has scheduled dance classes and a concert in February. Ballroom dancing classes will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. Mondays, Feb. 6, 13, 20 and 27. Participants will learn the foxtrot, waltz, swing/jive and more. Registration and a $25 fee per couple (for the entire month) are due by Feb. 1. A concert titled “From Broadway with Love” is planned for Feb. 11, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and the concert beginning at 7. The evening features a variety of Broadway and inspirational tunes, with vocals by Harry and Celia Stockton, along with specialty desserts and coffee. Cost is $7, due by Feb. 6. Call 50 North at 419-423-8496 to sign up for either event.
6:30 pm Living Through Loss Health Fair @ Marathon Auditorium at Blanchard Valley Hospital
Living Through Loss Health Fair @ Marathon Auditorium at Blanchard Valley Hospital
Feb 20 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Bridge Bereavement Services will be offering a presentation and health fair to explain the importance of self-care when dealing with the loss of a loved one from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 20 in Marathon Auditorium at Blanchard Valley Hospital, 1900 S. Main St. Topics will include massage, aromatherapy and essential oils, humor, blood pressure checks, mood-lifting desserts and tips and tools to ensure self-care. The self-care health fair is part of the Living Through Loss presentation series, a nine-month educational series that explains how to deal with the loss of a loved one. Registration is appreciated by Feb. 17 by calling 419-423-5351 or emailing bridge@bvhealthsystem.org.
6:30 pm Winter Storytime at Bluffton Pub... @ Bluffton Public Library
Winter Storytime at Bluffton Pub... @ Bluffton Public Library
Feb 20 @ 6:30 pm
Registration for winter storytime at Bluffton Public Library opens Tuesday. The program will take place at 6:30 p.m. Mondays starting Jan. 23, or at 10 a.m. Tuesdays starting Jan. 24. Storytime is for children ages 3 to 5. Space is limited to 18 children per session. Register by calling 419-358-5016, emailing birkey@blufftonpubliclibrary.org or visiting the library’s front desk.
Feb
21
Tue
10:00 am Hot Tea Tuesdays @ Bluffton Public Library
Hot Tea Tuesdays @ Bluffton Public Library
Feb 21 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
The Bluffton Public Library’s annual Hot Tea Tuesdays begins today and continues throughout the months of January and February. Patrons are invited to stop by from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays for a free cup of hot tea and cookie while they visit the library, located at 145 S. Main St., Bluffton.
6:15 pm Child Care Workshop: 1,2,3 Count... @ Marilyn's Life Long Learning Center
Child Care Workshop: 1,2,3 Count... @ Marilyn's Life Long Learning Center
Feb 21 @ 6:15 pm – 8:15 pm
Child care professionals can take part in a series of free professional development workshops in Findlay, offered by WBGU-TV through a grant from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. Each workshop is approved for contact hours and is Ohio and Step-Up approved. The workshops will be held starting Tuesday at Marilyn’s Life Long Learning Center, 15100 Birchaven. The first workshop, “Won’t You Be My Neighbor? Supporting Social and Emotional Development,” will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. It will focus on strategies to build positive relationships with young children and help them cope with separation anxiety from familiar adults. The second workshop, from 6:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Feb. 21, will be “1,2,3 Count with Me: Building Math Skills through Play with Preschoolers.” The third workshop, “ABCs of Getting Ready to Read: Supporting Emergent Literacy,” will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. March 2. Child care professionals can register to attend at www.occrra.org. For more information, call 419-372-9318.
6:30 pm McComb Public Library Storytime @ McComb Public Library
McComb Public Library Storytime @ McComb Public Library
Feb 21 @ 6:30 pm – 7:15 pm
Story time sessions for preschoolers ages 3-5 will resume Tuesday at the McComb Public Library, 113 S. Todd St. Sessions are offered from 6:30-7:15 p.m. weekly. Story time is on a drop-in basis, registration is not required. Children enjoy books, finger plays, music and crafts. Call the library at 419-293-2425 for more information.
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company