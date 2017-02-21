Tale as old as time

The Liberty-Benton High School Music Department will present Alan Menken’s “Beauty and the Beast the Musical” at 7:30 p.m. Friday; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; and 2 p.m. Sunday in the school cafetorium. The cast, pit orchestra, and technical and stage crews are made up of 78 students in grades 8-12. The musical is directed by Raymond Wolfe and assistant director Julie McCullough, and is choreographed by Brenda Hoyt-Brackman. The pit orchestra is directed by Tom Holben; costume designers are Lauree Miller and Julie McCullough; and set designer is Bryan Lloyd. Tickets are on sale through Thursday in the high school cafetorium from 4-5:30 p.m., as well as one hour before the beginning of each show. Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for students, and sales will support the music department. For more information, call Raymond Wolfe at 419-424-5351, ext. 3145. (Provided photo / Jessica Leszkowicz)