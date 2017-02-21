Tuesday calendar

Posted On Tue. Feb 21st, 2017
TODAY
50 North, 339 E. Melrose Ave.; fitness center open, 5 a.m.-8 p.m.; billiards, 8 a.m.-9 p.m.; EnhanceFitness, 8:30-9:20 a.m.; SilverSneakers yoga, 9:30-10:15 a.m. and 10:30-11:15 a.m.; gentle aquatics class, 10-11 a.m., Birchaven; walking/jogging, 10-11 a.m., University of Findlay Koehler Center; free blood pressure checks, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; lunch, turkey with dressing, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; SilverSneakers Splash, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Birchaven; bridge, 12:30-4 p.m. and 5:30-9 p.m.; euchre/pinochle, 12:30-4 p.m.; 50 North Hikers, Oakwoods Nature Preserve, front parking lot, 1 p.m., registration required; Second Stage/Readers Theater, 1:30-2:30 p.m.; cardio mix class, 5:30-6:15 p.m.; line dance lessons, 6-7 p.m.; dance, 7-9 p.m., with Linda Donaldson, $2 for dance and line dance lessons.
Alcoholics Anonymous, closed discussion, 6:30 a.m., Pioneer Club; closed discussion, noon, Pioneer Club; 12×12 open discussion, noon, Dry Haven, Fostoria; closed discussion, 5:30 p.m., St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church annex, 214 W. Sandusky St.; women’s open discussion, 7 p.m., Dry Haven; closed discussion, 7:30 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, Carey; closed discussion, 8 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church; open discussion/Big Book split, 8 p.m., Holy Family Catholic Church, North Baltimore.
Findlay High School Class of 1946, lunch, 11:30 a.m., Bob Evans, 2400 Tiffin Ave.
Focus on Friends, 509 W. Trenton Ave.; creative art for recovery, 2-3 p.m.; knit looming, 3-4 p.m.
Celebrate Recovery, pizza and fellowship, 6 p.m., lesson and sharing, 7 p.m., New Life Assembly of God, 3120 Norcrest St.
Hancock County Genealogical Society, meeting, 6:30 p.m., Findlay-Hancock County Public Library basement; speaker: Steve Charter; topic: “German Immigration.”
NAMI, support group meeting, open to anyone living with mental illness, plus friends and family members, 18 and older, 7-8:30 p.m., ADAMHS Board Office, 438 Carnahan Ave.
Family Al-Anon, meeting, 7:30 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 128 W. Hardin St.
