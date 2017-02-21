Weeklong magic camp combines tricks, theater

The Arts Partnership is bringing Kevin Spencer, International Magician of the Year, to offer a weeklong, after-school magic camp.

Magic camp combines performing magic tricks with storytelling, music, theater and creative movement. Students will perform tricks with ropes, cards, rubber bands, paper clips, money and even a big illusion. When the weeklong camp is over, they will perform a live show for family and friends.

Magic camp will take place from 4:30-6:30 p.m., March 13-17. The student performance showcase will be presented at 7 p.m. March 17 at Donnell Middle School.

The camp is recommended for students in grades 2-8.

Cost is $85, and registration is required by March 3. Register online at http://artspartnership.com/magic-camp/.

Call 419-422-4624, ext. 3, or email education@artpartnership.com for more information.

Comments

comments