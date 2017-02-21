When there’s no hope, there’s help

By SARA ARTHURS

Staff Writer

No one talks about it, but you doubtless know someone who has thought of suicide. Maybe you are that someone.

But help is out there. And many, many members of this community have been that someone, gotten help, and gone on to heal.

One in 25 adults and nearly 1 in 5 teenage girls considered suicide in the past year, according to the 2015 Hancock County Community Health Assessment, a survey released last April.

Nancy Stephani, coordinator of emergency services at Century Health, said there are about eight to 12 suicides each year in Hancock County. Attempts or suicidal thoughts are more common. Her department sees about 90 to 160 people each month.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls suicide “a serious public health problem.” It’s the 10th leading cause of death nationwide, and the second for people ages 10 to 34, having surpassed cancer.

In Ohio, someone dies by suicide every six hours, with more than twice as many suicides as homicides.

“We have to talk about suicide,” said Focus on Friends Recovery Accountability Manager Ellyn Schmiesing.

The Community Health Assessment found that in 2015, 4 percent of Hancock County adults had considered attempting suicide in the past year, and 1 percent had attempted. Thirteen percent of youth in grades 6-12 reported that they had seriously considered attempting suicide in the past 12 months, increasing to 19 percent of females. Seven percent of Hancock County youth had attempted suicide, and 3 percent of youth had made more than one attempt.

National figures are similar. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that among students in grades 9-12, in 2013, 17 percent had seriously considered attempting suicide in the previous 12 months (22.4 percent of females and 11.6 percent of males), and 8 percent attempted one or more times.

There were 41,149 suicides in 2013 in the United States — one every 13 minutes. And an estimated 9.3 million adults (3.9 percent of the adult U.S. population) reported having suicidal thoughts in the past year.

Risk factors and awareness

When National Alliance on Mental Illness of Hancock County Executive Director Sunny Davis-McNeil announced on Facebook last year the organization would hold a suicide vigil, she started getting all kinds of messages: My husband died of suicide. My brother. My mother.

Several who spoke at the vigil had lost someone. And a girl spoke of her own plan, while experiencing depression, to kill herself.

“There needs to be more awareness. … It’s kind of like a secret,” Davis-McNeil said.

It’s believed that suicidal thinking results from a severe lack of certain chemicals, said Dr. Christian Steiner, a Blanchard Valley Health System psychiatrist. It is linked to illnesses such as depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and borderline personality disorder. Alcohol and drug abuse create a greater risk for suicide.

With the prevalence of opiate overdoses, it’s sometimes hard to distinguish if they are deliberate or accidental, Stephani said. But: “It’s a young person that’s dead and it’s awful. How do we stop it?”

She said several situations can lead to suicide, but 90 percent of the time it is a sense of, “I have these blinders on.” All the person can see is their pain; they cannot see the people who love them.

“Depression is like trying to think through mud,” Stephani said.

Sometimes people are psychotic, hearing voices that “won’t shut up.” But this, too, is often treatable, she said.

Other risk factors for suicide include chronic medical conditions (such as heart disease); knowing someone who has died of suicide, especially a family member; criminal charges; the loss of a spouse; financial worries; or loss of employment. Often people attempt, or think about, suicide at the end of a relationship. Stephani tells them, “No man (or woman) is worth it.”

She always asks if there are guns in the home.

“Remove those firearms from the home,” Steiner said. “Have them secured.”

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Suicide Prevention reported that in 2014, an average of 20 veterans died by suicide each day. Veterans accounted for 18 percent of all deaths by suicide among U.S. adults, but just 8.5 percent of the U.S. adult population.

Nichole Coleman, executive director of the Hancock County Veterans Services Office, said few veterans pursue mental health care through the VA, so the community as a whole must know how to recognize warning signs.

Youths, too, present their own issues. Steiner is not a child psychiatrist, but can see patients 14 and older. Teenage girls will “communicate more readily” about emotions than boys, he said. But at that age, “They don’t know what their future holds,” he said.

He said it’s “really fantastic” that there are more programs in schools to raise awareness.

Awareness efforts are also going on among the community as a whole. Schmiesing is among those locally trained in “mental health first aid.” Trainings are offered regularly for the public.

In youth mental health first aid, they find the biggest factor in prevention is an adult the youth can talk to.

“That’s all it takes, is one adult,” Schmiesing said.

The CDC states that warning signs “can include individuals talking about wanting to hurt themselves, increasing substance use, and having changes in their mood, diet, or sleeping patterns.” The person may isolate, withdraw or push people away. They may talk about suicide, not necessarily explicitly saying they are suicidal but asking questions like, “What is death like?” Steiner said.

The “biggest sign of all” is giving away prized possessions; if this occurs, “Do not pass go,” Stephani said. “Call for help.”

If a friend or family member expresses suicidal thoughts, “You should not ignore it,” said Jane Fletcher, therapist at ProMedica Physicians.

Schmiesing said asking someone if they are thinking of suicide will not lead them to do so, but will provide them with a place to talk about it.

“It’s important to keep the dialogue open,” said Brandon McCall, program/volunteer coordinator at the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Hancock County. He said many people with mental illnesses feel isolated within their family, and have trouble even talking to their spouse.

Steiner said people can go to the hospital emergency room, call the crisis line or even call the police.

“If you feel actively in danger of hurting yourself, go directly to the emergency room,” she said.

Treatment

So what happens after you make the call?

Stephani isn’t the one answering the phone, but she’s usually who you’ll end up talking with afterward. She’ll assess the situation and determine what to do. She might ensure that one caller makes — and keeps — an appointment for counseling. Another might end up hospitalized.

She tells people often that their stress outweighs their coping skills.

Stephani noted that the fact that the person is calling the crisis line in the first place indicates that “a part of them wants to stay alive.”

“I want to keep their bodies safe until that part’s big enough to stay strong,” she said.

There is still a view of psychiatric hospitals as an “institution,” Steiner said, adding in reality they’re just hospitals.

Orchard Hall is the nine-bed psychiatric unit of Blanchard Valley Hospital. A patient room is furnished with a bed, a dresser and chair, with a picture on the wall. Exercise equipment is available, as are information sheets on support groups. It is locked for patients’ protection and there are no cords on the window shades. But basically, Steiner said, patients are, in fact, just in the hospital.

Patients stay three to five days, longer if needed. They may start medication and discuss safety planning. They meet with a social worker and look at other issues like financial pressure, the death of a loved one or homelessness.

Outside of, or after, the hospital, treatment generally includes a combination of medication and therapy, Fletcher said. Medications may help depression or anxiety symptoms get to a manageable level. Then, they work on developing a support system and examine what has worked in the past, along with new coping skills.

Fletcher said therapy does not necessarily have to be long-term: “Our goal is not to create a dependency on us.”

Some people are reluctant to take medications — “And that goes back to all the stereotypes about mental illness in general,” Fletcher said.

A blood pressure cuff can give an exact reading and an X-ray can illustrate a broken leg, but mental illness is harder to measure, so people assume it’s all in their head. But it’s now known that “it’s a disease. The brain chemistry is not at the right level,” Fletcher said.

Still, people are often reluctant to seek help.

“Very much so,” Steiner said. “There’s a lot of stigma around seeking mental health care.”

Often, once they do, they are surprised to learn how many loved ones have already done so.

“Just because someone has a mental health diagnosis doesn’t mean that they’re not a functioning part of society,” said Coleman, who herself was reluctant to seek treatment for her PTSD but said doing so helped her a great deal.

Nor does it mean that they don’t or can’t get better. Steiner noted that improving depression is a process, but even after hospitalization, “Most people go back to work, go back to life.”

Focus on Friends Executive Director Wayne Ford said in the midst of a crisis, people may feel like they are in distress and on a “sinking ship.”

“You don’t realize that the hole in the ship can be plugged and you can survive,” he said.

Schmiesing said if someone is having thoughts of suicide, “Tell somebody.” This can include a local hotline, a national hotline or the text line.

“Reach out to somebody, somebody you trust,” she said.

And yes, people who have been among those with thoughts of suicide have gone on to get better and live full lives.

“There are lots of people that I have had the absolute joy of meeting … who at one time in their life were suicidal. And are no longer,” Schmiesing said. “So many.”

‘Live Through This’ puts names and faces to stats

The University of Findlay will present “Live Through This,” featuring Dese’Rae L. Stage, at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

“Live Through This” is a collection of portraits and stories of suicide attempt survivors, as told by those survivors. The program portrays the topic of suicide with humanity by putting faces and names to the statistics that have been the only representation of attempt survivors in the past.

Stage holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from East Tennessee State University. She is an artist, suicide awareness activist and public speaker. She struggled with self-injury for nine years and survived a suicide attempt catalyzed by an emotionally and physically abusive relationship. Her writing has been published in Cosmopolitan, Huffington Post and XoJane.

This event is part of the month-long suicide prevention campaign, “Love Yourself Enough,” sponsored by the University of Findlay Counseling Services. This event is also sponsored by OC3, Social Work Club, Student Nurses Association, Cosiano Health Center and the Department of Athletics. Additional funding support is provided by the Hancock County Community Partnership, UF LGBTQ Endowment Fund and Office of Violence Against Women Campus Grant Program.

The event will be held in the Alumni Memorial Union Atrium and is open to the public. Cost to attend is $1.

‘Life is important and we want to help’

Many resources exist to help suicidal people and their loved ones.

Blanchard Valley Health System psychiatrist Dr. Christian Steiner recommended going to the emergency room if in imminent danger.

The local crisis number, available 24/7, is 888-936-7116.

When in doubt, “Call,” said Nancy Stephani, coordinator of emergency services at Century Health.

Last fall, Ohio unveiled a free, confidential, statewide crisis text line. Any Ohio resident who needs help coping with a crisis can text the keyword “4hope” to 741741 to be connected to a crisis counselor. This line is for any type of crisis, including suicidal thoughts.

The Stark County Mental Health and Addiction Recovery board, which piloted the program, found young people are often not comfortable phoning a crisis hotline but are willing to text.

It’s also possible to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.

And veterans can get help at 800-273-8255 by pressing 1, or chat online at veteranscrisisline.net. This line exists not only for people who are suicidal, but those dealing with other problems such as symptoms of PTSD and needing to talk something through. It’s possible to call the veterans crisis line and say you are a Vietnam veteran and would prefer to talk to another, or that you are a survivor of sexual trauma and only want to talk to a woman.

Above all, you’re encouraged to make that call.

“No question is too stupid,” Stephani said. “Life is important and we want to help.”

Online:

http://mha.ohio.gov/suicideprevention.



http://www.focusonfriends1.com/

https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/

https://www.namiofhancock.org/

https://www.cdc.gov/violenceprevention/suicide/

