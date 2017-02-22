Gleaners OK donation to resident

The Findlay Flag City Gleaner Arbor has approved a financial gift to a Findlay woman who suffered major losses to her home from fire and water damage.

The arbor will sponsor two activities in March, including a movie night March 17 at the Hancock Historical Museum when “The Quiet Man” will be shown. Popcorn and beverages will be provided. The movie is open to the public. A bingo party will also be held for residents of Sunrise Assisted Living. Prizes and a snack will be provided.

