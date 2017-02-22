Popular Learning in Retirement program takes a study break

By JEANNIE WILEY WOLF
Staff Writer
BLUFFTON — For more than 25 years, area senior citizens have been learning about everything from birdhouses and the Bible to poetry and pie crusts through the Institute for Learning in Retirement program at Bluffton University.
But concerns about the changing needs of seniors along with accessibility and financial issues have prompted the university to cancel the winter and spring sessions of the program.
“Obviously lifelong learning is important and we understand that,” said Robin Bowlus, senior director of advancement operations and public relations at Bluffton University. “We want to find the right way that we can provide that for that generation that meets their needs, which clearly are changing.”
For now, the Bluffton Senior Center has stepped in to offer several classes each month, according to director Tonya Meyer.
“I found out about it when one of my members came and was looking for some more volunteer opportunities, because now she had all this time on her hands,” Meyer said. “She wasn’t taking classes and was really missing them.”
Meyer thought there was a way they could help fill the void.
“As many of our members attend ILR, we feel the need to help fill a little of the gap until the university can start the program again,” she said.
Described as “a legacy program” at Bluffton, ILR is an opportunity for those who are retired to continue learning in a flexible, informal and noncompetitive environment. There are no paid teachers, prerequisites, exams or grades. The majority of the classes are designed and taught by members of the institute.
Don and Nancy Schweingruber started the program in 1991. Don was a former dean of student affairs at Bluffton, and Nancy was coordinator of the ILR program.
It has been a popular program through the years, Bowlus said, adding some of the first participants are still involved. At its peak, over 100 people registered for sessions offered in the fall, winter and spring, drawing people from Bluffton, Carey, Van Wert and Ada.
“It’s also a social time, especially for the group that has been together over 25 years,” said Bowlus. “They’ve formed friendships, kept up with each other when they’re in the hospital. They look out for each other, and they’ve lost participants over the years who have passed away.”
But in recent years, participation has dropped about 50 percent, she noted.
“The generation of retired people and their interests are changing,” she said. “More retired people are staying active and raising grandkids, and doing more traveling and working longer. So the aged population, they have different needs and different interests than they had in previous years.”
Several factors led to the decision to cancel the program for now, said Bowlus. JP Schumacher, coordinator since 2007, resigned. And the building that houses the ILR classroom — Hirschler Hall in Riley Court on campus — has been the site of a major construction project. Former office space was transformed into apartments for students.
“So that whole area was basically a construction zone,” said Bowlus. “The classroom space is still there. It wasn’t part of the renovation. But because of all of the construction work, we couldn’t hold classes there. So this fall when we offered the ILR program, we had to find other spaces on campus to get people to.”
Since large parking areas for most buildings on campus are not readily available, ILR participants had longer walks to get to their classes.
“We did a survey at the end of that to help get some feedback from participants, and the reality is they need the one space and they need easy-access parking,” said Bowlus.
Finances also played a role in the decision to cancel the program. Fees paid by ILR participants only cover a portion of the costs.
“We’ve gotten to the point where that was only covering about 25 percent of the overall costs, and then the university was covering the rest of the costs. And that’s not a model we can sustain,” said Bowlus. “We need to get a model where their fees are covering more of the cost.”
Bluffton University does offer several programs that are free and open to the public, she said, including “Tuesday Forum,” a weekly gathering of students, faculty and staff for interdisciplinary conversation and discovery; and “Faculty Colloquium” every other Friday.
“There are also music and theater performances and art exhibits — all kinds of ways that this important group of constituents can still participate in university life,” said Bowlus. “We’re just not offering the ILR program.”
An advisory group comprised of ILR participants was formed to see where the next generation of the program will lead. The group will meet again in March.
In an attempt to fill the gap, the Bluffton Senior Center is offering classes several times a month.
“We do not have the time, space or resources that Bluffton University did, but we will do our best to give those willing some programs to stimulate the mind and a place to gather with friends,” Meyer wrote in a letter sent to ILR students.
The classes are called OVAL: “Our Version of Adult Learning.” Upcoming classes begin at 9:30 a.m. and include:
• March 6: Della Salter will present the “Woman in  Gold.” She will also show the movie based on the true story of a woman’s journey to reclaim her heritage and artwork by Gustav Klimt after World War II.
• March 20: Olwen Pritchard and Elizabeth Gordon-Hancock will present a program on high tea. This program is already filled.
• March 27: The Rev. Kevin Mohr from the English Evangelical Lutheran Church will talk about the reformation.
“We don’t want to replace ILR, just fill in until ILR is back,” said Meyer.
Classes are free and open to the public. No registration is required. For more information, contact Meyer at 419-358-8971.
Online: http://www.bluffton.edu/ilr/
http://www.blufftonseniors.org/
Wolf: 419-427-8419
