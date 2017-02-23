Auxiliary’s Nearly New Shop seeks prom dresses

The Blanchard Valley Hospital Auxiliary’s Nearly New Shop is accepting donations for its annual prom dress distribution. Items accepted include gently used dresses, shoes, accessories and men’s formal wear.

Items can be dropped off at the Nearly New Shop, 306 Lima Ave., through prom season. The donations will be available free of charge beginning March 18 to any area teen needing items for prom. One dress per girl will be provided.

The Nearly New Shop is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, as well as the first, second and third Fridays of the month, and every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All donations are tax deductible. For more information, call 419-423-4335.

